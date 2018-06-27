Soccer

Injured Romelu Lukaku ruled out of England clash

27 June 2018 - 21:38 By REUTERS
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates his first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at Spartak Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of the team’s final Group G clash with England after coach Roberto Martinez said on Wednesday that the match in Kaliningrad was “probably one day too early” for the striker.

Lukaku has missed training this week after picking up an ankle injury in Belgium’s 5-2 victory over Tunisia last Saturday, and has since had scans to discover the extent of the injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Martinez said the results from the scans had been positive for the long term, but fears Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer may have to sit out the England encounter.

“From the scan there was no further damage but it is still uncomfortable,” Martinez said. “I don’t think he will be training today and we will make a final assessment tonight.

“At the moment he is still in the recovery phase and had a difficult knock against Tunisia, but probably tomorrow is one day too early.

“I don’t think it is going to take any longer than that.” Both Belgium and England have already qualified for the last 16.

