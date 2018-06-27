Polokwane City sign a player who shot to fame for thanking his 'wife and girlfriend' on TV
Polokwane City have confirmed the appointment of Slovakian coach Jozef Vukusic ahead of the 2018/19 PSL campaign.
Previously with FC Cape Town‚ Vukusic has coached in South Africa and takes over from Bernard Molekwa‚ who has now been relegated to an assistant coach role.
Rise and Shine also announced the capture of seven players mainly from National First Division [NFD] and ABC Motsepe League teams.
Here is the interview heard around the world from Mohammed Anas...
Probably the most notable name is that of former Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas‚ who shot to fame for thanking his "wife and girlfriend" in a TV interview following a Man of the Match performance for Ea Lla Koto.
The rest of the signings are; Lehlohonolo Ledwaba (Buya Msuthu)‚ Themba Chauke (Dolphins)‚ Tebogo Kalaka‚ Bongani Manavhela (both Tshakhuma)‚ Msekeli Mvalo (Cape Town All stars) and Khayalethu Mjoli [Uthongathi].
The players that have been released are Thabiso Semenya‚ Thapelo Tshilo‚ Nazier Jacobs‚ Lorence Vilakazi and Randy Ngobe.