Polokwane City sign a player who shot to fame for thanking his 'wife and girlfriend' on TV

Polokwane City have confirmed the appointment of Slovakian coach Jozef Vukusic ahead of the 2018/19 PSL campaign.

Previously with FC Cape Town‚ Vukusic has coached in South Africa and takes over from Bernard Molekwa‚ who has now been relegated to an assistant coach role.

Rise and Shine also announced the capture of seven players mainly from National First Division [NFD] and ABC Motsepe League teams.