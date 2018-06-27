Soccer

Swedes beat Mexico 3-0 but both qualify for last 16

27 June 2018 - 18:11 By REUTERS
Sweden's forward Ola Toivonen (C) celebrates the team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Mexico and Sweden at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 27, 2018.
Sweden's forward Ola Toivonen (C) celebrates the team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Mexico and Sweden at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 27, 2018.
Image: AFP PHOTO / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Sweden and Mexico both qualified for the round of 16 at the World Cup after the Swedes won 3-0 in their Group F match on Wednesday.

Having dominated the first half, Sweden went ahead with a fortuitous goal in the 51st minute when Viktor Claesson completely mis-kicked his shot but the ball flew straight to Ludwig Augustinsson who fired past Guillermo Ochoa.

The Swedes extended their lead in the 62nd minute when Andreas Granqvist fired home a penalty after the referee ruled that Marcus Berg had been fouled by Hector Moreno. The referee did not call for a VAR review despite Mexican protests.

Mexico’s misery was compounded when Edson Alvarez put the ball in his own net in the 74th minute. But both teams finished on six points and qualified, three ahead of Germany who lost 2-0 to South Korea. Sweden topped the group on goal difference.

