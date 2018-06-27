Soccer

Wantaway Percy Tau continues to stay away from Sundowns camp as relations plunge icy depths

27 June 2018 - 15:44 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns star forward Percy Tau has not reported for pre-season camp.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Wantaway Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau has still not reported for duty at the club's pre-season camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg and the Absa premiership champions do not know his whereabouts.

Tau has continued to stay away in defiance of his employers, seemingly in an attempt to force the Sundowns management to keep their word and accept a transfer bid from English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The PSL Footballer of the Season's continued absence from camp has seriously strained relations with the club as the Brazilians returned to training on Sunday to begin preparations for the restart of the Caf Champions League and the domestic season.

Asked if Sundowns would take action against Tau after failing to go to work for four days‚ Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa said on Wednesday afternoon the club had decided against making public comments about the player.

Attempts to get comment from of Tau’s agent Mmatsatsi Sefalafala were unsuccessful and she did not answer repeated calls to her mobile phone on Wednesday.

Tau‚ who is likely to be hit hard in the pocket with a fine when he eventually turns up‚ refused to travel to the World Cup in Russia with other members of the club‚ including coach Pitso Mosimane and other officials‚ as relations plunged icy depths.

The player is apparently unhappy that Sundowns did not accept the Brighton & Hove Albion offer for his services and has elected to stay away from work rather than join his team-mates in Rustenburg.

It is not for the first time that Sundowns find themselves in this kind of standoff with one of their players as Keegan Dolly’s protracted move to Ligue 1 side Montpellier had to overcome several hurdles before the winger could move to France last year.

The Brazilians will return to action on July 17 when they travel to AS Port de Lomé of Togo in the group stages of the Champions League.

They have a pre-season friendly match date against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium four days later.

On July 27‚ Sundowns host AS Port de Lomé in the return leg in Pretoria where they will be hoping to make significant progress in qualifying for the quarter-finals.

