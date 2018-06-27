Wantaway Percy Tau continues to stay away from Sundowns camp as relations plunge icy depths

Wantaway Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau has still not reported for duty at the club's pre-season camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg and the Absa premiership champions do not know his whereabouts.

Tau has continued to stay away in defiance of his employers, seemingly in an attempt to force the Sundowns management to keep their word and accept a transfer bid from English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The PSL Footballer of the Season's continued absence from camp has seriously strained relations with the club as the Brazilians returned to training on Sunday to begin preparations for the restart of the Caf Champions League and the domestic season.