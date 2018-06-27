WATCH | Concern over Maradona after being filmed walking with difficulty at World Cup stadium

Argentina's jubilation after a 2-1 win over Nigeria to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup in Russia turned to alarm soon after the final whistle on Tuesday when a video emerged on social media of Diego Maradona walking with difficulty and being guided into the dining room of the VIP section by two friends.

Maradona roared and gesticulated through every anguished second of Argentina's rollercoaster victory before triggering alarm with what reports have labelled a "health scare" after the final whistle.

Lionel Messi may have dominated the on-field action in Saint Petersburg, but from his VIP box in the stands Maradona reigned supreme as the undisputed centre of attention.