Baroka FC part ways with technical director Doctor Khumalo

28 June 2018 - 14:33 By Tiyani Mabasa
Baroka FC technical director Doctor Khumalo reacts on the bench during an Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United on May 12 2018. Khumalo says he will decide after the ongoing FIFA Russia World Cup if he is going back to the Limpopo based club.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePi

Baroka FC have parted ways with their technical director Doctor Khumalo.

The club is expected to issue a statement later on Thursday afternoon confirming Khumalo's departure.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend joined Bakgaga in August last year and even though Baroka's new coach Wedson Nyirenda expressed a desire to work with Khumalo early this week‚ the latter has decided to move on.

Khumalo has been linked with a return to Chiefs in an assistant coaching capacity.

2 days ago

The Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend did not return to Limpopo for pre-season and insiders have said his days are numbered at the club.

Baroka‚ who escaped relegation on the final day of last season‚ returned to pre-season last week and the players underwent fitness tests under the watchful eye of assistant coach Fannie Mthethwa.

Khumalo‚ who took charge of Baroka’s last two league matches of last season where they managed to avoid the dreaded play-offs and relegation‚ told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning he would reveal his future plans in the coming days.

10 days ago

“I am busy with other things at the moment but I will let people know if I am going back to Baroka or not at a later stage‚” he said without taking further questions.

Asked for clarity‚ Baroka chief executive Morgan Mammila said they would be sitting down with Khumalo after his World Cup commitments to map a way forward.

“He is currently busy with the World Cup but we will sit down with him after the tournament to sort out the issue of his future‚” said Mammila.

Khumalo was appointed Baroka’s technical director almost a year ago to much fanfare where he worked with former coach Kgoloko Thobejane who has since left the club for disciplinary reasons.

