Baroka FC part ways with technical director Doctor Khumalo

The Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend did not return to Limpopo for pre-season and insiders have said his days are numbered at the club.

Baroka‚ who escaped relegation on the final day of last season‚ returned to pre-season last week and the players underwent fitness tests under the watchful eye of assistant coach Fannie Mthethwa.

Khumalo‚ who took charge of Baroka’s last two league matches of last season where they managed to avoid the dreaded play-offs and relegation‚ told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning he would reveal his future plans in the coming days.