Madagascar side insists new Kaizer Chiefs signing contracted to them until 2020
Madagascan side Fosa Juniors are still waiting for contact from Kaizer Chiefs over the transfer of their playmaker Andriamirado Andrianarimanana‚ club spokesman Ando Harivola has exclusively told TimesLIVE‚ but the Soweto giants are of the belief there is no need.
Chiefs announced the capture of the player‚ known more simply as "Dax"‚ on their website on Friday‚ but this proved a surprise to Fosa Juniors‚ who claim he is contracted to them.
Sources have told TimesLIVE that Chiefs believe this not to be the case though and that should it be proven true‚ they will likely take the case to FIFA and have the player banned for two years for signing contracts with two clubs.
“We knew that some people from Kaizer Chiefs spoke directly to the player [at the recent Cosafa Cup] about a transfer and we said to him‚ ‘OK‚ we cannot keep you here‚ we know for your career it is good to be at a big club like Kaizer Chiefs’‚” Harivola said.
“But we said to him‚ tell the Chiefs people that they should get in contact with us and we can work on a proposal.
"We heard nothing‚ and then even wrote an email to Chiefs‚ telling them that we are open to talks if they want to sign the player. Still to this day we have not had a response.
“Then we saw on the club website that he had been signed. We asked the player‚ how is it possible that you are now a player for Chiefs? Have you signed any contract?
"He said he had not signed a formal contract‚ only a letter which was a proposal.
“But we will keep our word to the player‚ who has a contract with us until 2020.
"If Chiefs come with a transfer proposal we will listen to them. For our club‚ it would be a great honour to see one of our players in the South African league‚ but we must follow proper procedure in terms of transfers.”
The Chiefs argument is based around the fact that the Madagascan league is not a professional one‚ and as such Dax was free to sign with them as an amateur.
But this is where the waters are muddied.
“There are now five clubs in Madagascar that for the past three or four years have been giving a salary to their players so that these players can be professionals‚" Harivola said
"They only work in football‚ they don’t have jobs outside of the game‚ so it is our responsibility to give them salary.”
The next argument is whether five professional clubs makes for a professional league in the eyes of FIFA.
TimesLIVE understands that Chiefs are likely to stick to their guns and if Dax does not report for duty at the start of his contract with them‚ July 1‚ they will take the matter to FIFA.
When players are transferred between countries‚ an International Transfer Certificate is required.
It would be at this point that Fosa Juniors and Chiefs would have to show the contracts they have with the player‚ and if he has signed one at each club‚ this would be in contravention of FIFA regulations and could lead to a ban.
Harivola says the Malagasy club are aware of this‚ but have told the 27-year-old not to worry.
“He is very worried that he will be found to have two contracts‚ but we have told him that we will do everything to protect him and that he should just concentrate on his football‚" Harivola said.
“The Malagasy FA [football association] has also said they will not issue his clearance without our go-ahead.”
Dax was named Player of the Tournament at the recent Cosafa Cup that was hosted in Polokwane.