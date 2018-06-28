Madagascan side Fosa Juniors are still waiting for contact from Kaizer Chiefs over the transfer of their playmaker Andriamirado Andrianarimanana‚ club spokesman Ando Harivola has exclusively told TimesLIVE‚ but the Soweto giants are of the belief there is no need.

Chiefs announced the capture of the player‚ known more simply as "Dax"‚ on their website on Friday‚ but this proved a surprise to Fosa Juniors‚ who claim he is contracted to them.

Sources have told TimesLIVE that Chiefs believe this not to be the case though and that should it be proven true‚ they will likely take the case to FIFA and have the player banned for two years for signing contracts with two clubs.