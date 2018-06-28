New Kaizer Chiefs signing Khama Billiat to face Sundowns in opening match of coming PSL season

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin the defence of their Absa Premiership title at home against Kaizer Chiefs according to a draft Premier Soccer League fixture list of the coming season.

The Premiership title holders then have a tough away trip to Polokwane City just four days later.

The fixtures for the 2018-19 campaign are yet to be officially released but the draft‚ provided to the 16 clubs for their comments‚ are usually only lightly tinkered with before being made public.