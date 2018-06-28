Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed the signing of Venezuelan striker Jose Ali Meza on Wednesday‚ their latest South American addition to the squad to go with Uruguayan forward Gaston Sirino and Brazilian centre-back Ricardo Nascimento.

Meza‚ who if reports in Bolivia where he previously played for Oriente Petrolero are to be believed‚ cost Sundowns in the region of R13-million and is not the first player from Venezuela to turn out for The Brazilians though.

There have been two players from that country to wear the colours of the Tshwane side‚ with one who is now the current national team coach of Venezuela.

Sundowns were led by Argentina coach Miguel Ángel Cappa at the start of the 2005/06 PSL season and he used his connections back to South America to bring in a pair of Venezuelan players.