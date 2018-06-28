Tite backs Brazil to grow in World Cup's knock-out phase

Tite insists Brazil can cope with being installed as World Cup favourites, following Germany's shock exit, with the Selecao boss backing his side to grow in the knock-out stages at Russia 2018.

Brazil sealed a 2-0 win over Serbia in Moscow on Wednesday with goals either side of half-time by Paulinho and Thiago Silva to set up a last 16 clash against Mexico on Tuesday in Samara.

With Germany having failed to advance past the first round for the first time in 80 years, Brazil are now installed with many bookmakers as they favourite to win the World Cup.

Tite expects his side to grow in the knock-out stages having finished as Group E winners.