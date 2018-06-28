The weekend will see the start of the Last 16 matches at the World Cup when the format switches to knockout and it is do or die for the remaining teams.

Today we have news from Egypt‚ Mexico‚ Germany and Spain in our TimesLIVE World Cup diary.

RAMADAN EFFECT

Egypt Football Association president Hany Abo Rida had admitted that fasting before the World Cup had been a big factor in the poor performance of the side.

Although he did not say it‚ Ramadan could also have had a significant effect on the teams of Morocco and Tunisia‚ who have also made an early exit in the first round.