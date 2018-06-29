South African U17 men’s national team coach Molefi Ntseki has announced a preliminary squad of 32 players in preparation for the upcoming Cosafa Championships to be held in Mauritius next month.

Ntseki will trim the squad‚ which includes highly-rated midfielder Boipelo Mashego who is on the books of Unterhatching in Germany‚ by 9 July. Amajimbos‚ who have been drawn in Group B alongside Lesotho‚ Mozambique and defending champions Zambia‚ will assemble for camp on 3 July and are expected to leave for the Indian Ocean island on 15 July.

South Africa finished second and fourth in the competition in Mauritius over the last two years and they are faced with a challenge of improving their record by going all the way to the final and win it.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Tanzania which also doubles up as a FIFA U17 Men’s World Cup qualifier.

South Africa will open their account against Lesotho‚ to be followed by a clash against Mozambique with both matches at the Auguste Vollaire Stadium in Flacq.

They will round off the round robin stage by taking on rivals Zambia in the capital Port Louis at the St Francois Xavier Stadium.

In Group A‚ hosts Mauritius are with Botswana‚ 2016 champions Namibia and Seychelles‚ while Group C consists of Zimbabwe‚ Angola‚ Malawi and Swaziland.

This year the tournament has been expanded to a record 12 teams‚ up from eight from the previous two editions.

Preliminary Squad: Goalkeepers: Consti Christodoulou (Mariztburg United)‚ Thabang Maema (Schools Sports‚ Gauteng)‚ Lebogang Nthene (Louis Botha‚ Free State)‚ Bontle Molefe (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Bhongo Lawana (SuperSport United)‚ Sphiwe Nkabinde (Stars of Africa)‚ Bongolwethu Siyasi (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Leorando Rooi (School of Excellence)‚ Kieron Jacks (SuperSport United)‚ Nelson Ralenkoane (Navalsig High School‚ Free State)‚ Athenkosi Mcaba (Bidvest Wits)‚ Bheki Cele (Orlando Pirates)‚ Barry Sithole (SuperSport United)

Midfielders: Vusimuzi Plamana (Fish Hoek AFC)‚ Storm Jonas (Bidvest Wits)‚ Thato Matli (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Siyanda Nyanga (University of Johannesburg)‚ Thabani Gumede (Orlando Pirates)‚ Dante Brown (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Mohamed Shehabodien (Stars of Africa)‚ Azola Tshobeni (Orlando Pirates)‚ Boipelo Mashego (Unterhatching‚ Germany)‚ Thando Buthelezi (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Lungelo Makambi (Orlando Pirates)‚ Jean Pierre (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Katlego Tsotetsi (School of Excellence)‚ James McFarlane (Kaizer Chiefs)‚

Strikers: Jerome Karelse (Orion High School‚ Northern Cape)‚ Mothlalosi Nare (Alex Aces)‚ Boitumelo Radiopane (School of Excellence)‚ Olefile Ramatlo (Meadowlands Academy‚ Gauteng)‚ MthokozisiBalakazi (Kaizer Chiefs)