WATCH | World Cup tactics: Nine soccer formations explained

Are you getting into the World Cup but still not sure about the tactical aspects of the game? This video will help.

In soccer, there are nine formations that coaches arrange their players in. The formations are chosen for different reasons, such as playing with an attacking style, a defensive style or trying to catch your opponents out on the counter-attack.

After watching this video, you should have a better grasp of why certain teams are set out in a particular way during the World Cup.