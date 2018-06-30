Soccer

Sunwolves dash Bulls’ Super Rugby ambitions in Singapore

30 June 2018 - 17:56 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Rahboni Warren Vosayako of the Sunwolves plays a pass during the Super Rugby match between Sunwolves and Bulls at the Singapore National Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Singapore.
Image: Lionel Ng/Getty Images for Sunwolves

Any hope that Bulls had of making the play offs stage of Super Rugby this season has been extinguished after they were beaten 42-37 by hard working Sunwolves at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday afternoon.

The Pretoria side‚ who led 21-14 at half time and looked to be in charge of proceedings‚ are at the bottom of the South African Conference with 25 points from fourteen matches as a result of this result and they will finish another season by failing to advance to the play offs.

To register only their third win of the season‚ the Sunwolves ran in six tries through the efforts of Hayden Parker‚ Keisuke Uchida‚ Gerhard van den Heever‚ Willie Britz‚ Michael Little and Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco.

Parker was spot on with his boot as he managed to convert all the six tries.

Bulls touched down through a brace of tries by Jesse Kriel and one apiece by Handre Pollard and Conraad Van Vuuren on what turned out to be another disappointing day in the office for John Mitchell and his men.

Pollard converted all the four tries and he also found the middle of the poles with three penalties.

