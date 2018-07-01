Argentina defeat marks end of an era for two-time World Cup champions

Argentinian headlines may have been dominated by the enigma that is Lionel Messi, tactical turmoil in the team and the Messianic Maradona in the background - but all that is history now as elimination by France spells the end of an era for the two-time champions.

Argentina have not won a major international title since lifting the Copa America in 1993. They came closest with this squad in 2014, when they lost in the final of the last World Cup, and in the Copas America in 2015 and 2016.

Their elimination by France on Saturday in a thrilling 4-3 reverse – beaten by pace and youth as much as by skill or talent - will now surely lead to a changing of the guard.

Many of the Argentines who played in Russia are in their 30s, including Javier Mascherano, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Ever Banega, Nicolas Otamendi, Gabriel Mercado, Enzo Perez, Angel Di Maria and even Messi himself.

Mascherano announced his retirement after the game, and there must be questions marks over his team mates' desire to continue with the transatlantic flights and massive pressure from home fans.

One of the biggest questions surrounds Messi. The Barcelona player retired from international football in 2016 but quickly reversed his decision. It would be no surprise if he finally called it a day.