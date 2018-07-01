Bidvest Wits were a pale shadow of themselves last season and their dealings in the transfer market were singled out as some of the contributing factors to their uninspired campaign.

The Students look more prudent as to who they sign ahead of the coming campaign after bolstering their squad with goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo‚ striker Mxolisi Macuphu and midfielder Bantu Mzwakali.

The trio were at Chippa United last season.

Wits are also expected to conclude a deal to capture speedy winger Deon Hotto from Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Namibian international is said to have already agreed personal terms with Gavin Hunt-coached outfit.

Last season Wits reinforced their league-winning squad with the likes of ex-Bafana Bafana skipper Steven Pienaar‚ winger Daylon Claasen‚ young attacker Kobamelo Kodisang and Montenegrin defender Slavo Damjanovic‚ among others.

Only Claasen and Kodisang showed flashes of brilliance amid the club’s torrid campaign.

Pienaar and Damjanovic were released barely six months after joining the university club.

The pair failed to live up to expectations‚ leaving many questioning the club’s transfer dealings.

Wits’ new signings indicate that the club have learnt from their past flops where they signed the likes of Pienaar while they had many places in the similar position.

Having already parted ways with experienced goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs‚ who joined AmaZulu‚ Mhlongo's capture appears to be a good decision.

Signing Macuphu and Mzwakali plugs the slots left by Eleazar Rodgers‚ who were snatched by Free State Stars‚ and Motshwari.