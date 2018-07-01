Meet France's World Cup players with deep African roots

France’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Argentina in their World Cup Last 16 clash on Saturday has confirmed their potential as global champions this year and much of their success has come from players with deep African roots.

No African side reached the second round of the global showpiece this year for the first time since 1982‚ providing a moment for reflection on football on the continent.

But France should provide a top choice for fans from Africa to get behind for the remainder of the tournament as they have 15 players in their 23-man squad that have some connection to the continent.

Back in 2011 a race row erupted in France when former World Cup winner Laurent Blanc was coach of the side and it was mooted that the number of young footballers with dual nationalities (for that read mostly African) should be capped in the country’s academies at 30 percent.