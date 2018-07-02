Madagascan attacking midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana‚ more simply known as Dax‚ is likely to link up with Kaizer Chiefs in the next week‚ TimesLIVE understands.

The 27-year-old has been involved in a dispute between Chiefs and his Malagasy side Fosa Juniors‚ with both claiming he has an active contract with them.

Chiefs had threatened to take the matter to FIFA and have the player banned for two years if Fosa Juniors’ claim that he is contracted to them until 2020 were true‚ as the Soweto side signed a pre-contract with the player last month.

But TimesLIVE understands that the Malagasy have relented and will release the player now that they have completed the first phase of their league season.