Soccer

Own goal? Japan coach say team hasn’t practised penalties

02 July 2018 - 11:19 By afp
Japan coach Akira Nishino shakes hands with Yuto Nagatomo after the World Cup match against Poland at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia on June 28, 2018.
Japan coach Akira Nishino shakes hands with Yuto Nagatomo after the World Cup match against Poland at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia on June 28, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan’s Blue Samurai have defied expectations at this year’s World Cup, but coach Akira Nishino admits there’s one thing the team hasn’t practised: penalties.

That’s despite both Russia and Croatia relying on heart stopping spot-kicks to secure their places in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

“We’ve never practised penalty kicks as a team,” Nishino told reporters on Sunday in Russia, the Sankei Shimbun daily said.

“I don’t think it is really useful to practise for a penalty shootout,” he added, saying it was impossible to recreate the pressure players would feel in a real penalty situation.

“Individual players who wanted to be ready trained on their own, but not as a team.”

After a poor run-up to the tournament, few people expected Japan to get very far, with most predicting they would not make it out of their group. But despite the team’s success, Nishino has endured stinging criticism for instructing players to run down the clock and settle for a 1-0 defeat against Poland, knowing it was enough to advance.

They squeezed into the knockout rounds at Senegal’s expense because they had picked up fewer yellow cards.

Nishino stepped in as coach just months before the World Cup, after Japan’s Football Association unceremoniously canned his predecessor Vahid Halilhodzic. The Franco-Bosnian is suing over the decision, and denies claims that communication between him and the team had broken down.

READ MORE: 

'That’s life' says Iniesta after Spain farewell ends in defeat

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said his international career had ended on a bitter note after his side were knocked out of the World Cup by Russia ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Meet France's World Cup players with deep African roots

France’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Argentina in their World Cup Last 16 clash on Saturday has confirmed their potential as global champions this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Croatia advance to quarterfinals after penalty shootout win

Croatia came back after conceding in the opening minute to earn a World Cup quarter-final berth after edging Denmark 3-2 in a penalty shootout after ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Social media roasts Spain after World Cup exit Soccer
  2. Ajax Cape Town restored to the PSL after judge rules in their favour Soccer
  3. Where's AB? Faf doesn't ask... Cricket
  4. Own goal? Japan coach say team hasn’t practised penalties Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
Gang tries to hijack ambulance carrying patient to hospital
X