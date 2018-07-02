Soccer

'That’s life' says Iniesta after Spain farewell ends in defeat

02 July 2018 - 11:00 By afp
Spain's Andres Iniesta looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout against Russia in the World Cup round of last 16 match at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia on July 1, 2018.
Spain's Andres Iniesta looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout against Russia in the World Cup round of last 16 match at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia on July 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said on Sunday his international career had ended on a bitter note after his side were knocked out of the World Cup by Russia on penalties.

“It was not a good way to say goodbye, but football and life are like that,” said Iniesta, after his 131st and last appearance for his country.

“I am leaving with a nasty taste in the mouth. We screwed ourselves because we didn’t manage to make that extra step.”

Spain coach Fernando Hierro left 34-year-old Iniesta on the bench for the last-16 match against Russia, but he came on as a second-half substitute. The match ended 1-1 following extra-time and Russia won 4-3 in a penalty shootout after Iago Aspas’ effort was saved by Igor Akinfeev.

Spain joined Argentina, Portugal and Germany among the big guns to have been eliminated from this World Cup, but Iniesta said he believed the future for the Spain team was bright.

“The important thing is to get back to successful ways, which isn’t always an easy thing to do. It’s harder that it might appear. But there is a new generation, we have high-level players.”

Eight years ago Iniesta scored the goal that gave Spain their first ever World Cup in South Africa. The Barcelona great is joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe next season.

Spain’s 2018 World Cup ride came to an abrupt end when Russia beat them at the penalties. Social media went ablaze.

READ MORE: 

Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Hosts Russia reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Sunday when they beat Spain 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Sport
17 hours ago

Meet France's World Cup players with deep African roots

France’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Argentina in their World Cup Last 16 clash on Saturday has confirmed their potential as global champions this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Argentina defeat marks end of an era for two-time World Cup champions

Argentinian headlines may have been dominated by the enigma that is Lionel Messi, tactical turmoil in the team and the Messianic Maradona in the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Social media roasts Spain after World Cup exit Soccer
  2. Ajax Cape Town restored to the PSL after judge rules in their favour Soccer
  3. Where's AB? Faf doesn't ask... Cricket
  4. Own goal? Japan coach say team hasn’t practised penalties Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
Gang tries to hijack ambulance carrying patient to hospital
X