We are halfway through the second round of the World Cup and the shocks keep on coming as Spain became the latest side to be sent packing.

Today we have news that may interest Safa House‚ as well as snippets from Egypt‚ France‚ a new World Cup record and a party the likes of which have rarely been seen before.

NO NEW DEAL FOR QUEIROZ

With continued speculation that coach Stuart Baxter might be leaving the Bafana Bafana hot-seat to return to club management to go back to Kaizer Chiefs‚ news out of Iran could be piquing interest at Safa House.

Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj said last week that coach Carlos Queiroz would remain with the side following their exit from the first round of the World Cup‚ but a source close to the coach says that is not necessarily the case.