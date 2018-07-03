Emil Forsberg comes to the fore to lead Sweden into World Cup quarters

Sweden's Emil Forsberg provided a rare moment of poise from a game badly in need of some inspiration to fire the Scandinavians into a first World Cup quarter-final for 24 years with the only goal against Switzerland on Tuesday.

The RB Leipzig midfielder neatly worked space for a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box 24 minutes from time, but still needed a slice of fortune to set up a last-eight meeting with England or Colombia as his shot deflected off Manuel Akanji to leave Yann Sommer stranded.

On paper the least attractive game of the last 16 unfortunately lived up to its billing with little for their quarterfinal opponents to fear on Saturday.