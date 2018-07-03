Joachim Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite World Cup failure

Germany coach Joachim Loew will stay in his post despite his team's group stage elimination at the World Cup in Russia, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Tuesday.

Loew's contract runs until 2022, having been extended for two years in May.

However, his side's shock exit in Russia, after defeats to Mexico and South Korea and a solitary win over Sweden, had sparked speculation over whether he would continue.

"We are all firmly convinced that with Jogi Loew, we have a national coach who will analyse (the situation) very precisely, take the right steps and lead our team back on the road to success," DFB president Reinhard Grindel said in a statement issued by the federation.