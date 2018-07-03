Teenage Bafana winger Links set for return to PSL from Egyptian side Pyramids FC
Teenage Bafana Bafana winger Gift Links is set for a return to the Premier Soccer League from Egyptian side Pyramids FC‚ TimesLIVE can reveal.
The skillful left-sided midfielder had an excellent six months in Egypt following a surprise move from Platinum Stars in January‚ but significant changes at his club look set to cut his stay short.
Pyramids have been bought by Saudi Arabian multi-millionaire Turki Al Sheikh‚ who is also the chairman of that country’s General Sports Authority.
He has spent over R456-million on players in the last week as he looks to rival traditional Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek‚ which includes the signing for R140-million of Brazilian left-winger Keno from Palmeiras.
He has signed two more Brazilian wingers as well‚ and also a number of Egyptian internationals among 17 new arrivals at the club that threatens to turn them into a new power on the African continent.
Links’ agent‚ Paul Mitchell‚ says the players' exit from the team is almost certain‚ but adds that he will be sold rather than released on a free.
“The club have been very honest and up front with us‚” Mitchell says.
“They have signed a lot of new players‚ including a number in Gifts’ position‚ so they are happy for him to leave‚ despite how well he did for them last season.
“There are options in Egypt‚ including a big club over there‚ but there has also been a lot of interest from the PSL and one club in particular.
“The coach really likes him and that is obviously important.
"It is a really good club and a really good coach and I would certainly be happy for him to move there in terms of the development of his career.
“I cannot say for sure that he will be back in the PSL this season‚ but it looks very likely.”
The 19-year-old Links made his debut for Bafana in the recent Cosafa Cup in Polokwane‚ impressing in the wins over Namibia (4-1) and Botswana (3-0).
Links made his PSL debut in February 2017 for Stars against Baroka FC but had made just eight appearances in the South African league.