Soccer

Teenage Bafana winger Links set for return to PSL from Egyptian side Pyramids FC

03 July 2018 - 19:22 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana winger Neo Gift Links (C) runs away from Gilbert Baruti and Kabelo Seakanyeng during a Cosafa Cup matche between South Africa and Botswana at Peter Mokaba Stadiuml, Polokwane on June 8 2018.
Bafana Bafana winger Neo Gift Links (C) runs away from Gilbert Baruti and Kabelo Seakanyeng during a Cosafa Cup matche between South Africa and Botswana at Peter Mokaba Stadiuml, Polokwane on June 8 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Teenage Bafana Bafana winger Gift Links is set for a return to the Premier Soccer League from Egyptian side Pyramids FC‚ TimesLIVE can reveal.

The skillful left-sided midfielder had an excellent six months in Egypt following a surprise move from Platinum Stars in January‚ but significant changes at his club look set to cut his stay short.

Pyramids have been bought by Saudi Arabian multi-millionaire Turki Al Sheikh‚ who is also the chairman of that country’s General Sports Authority.

He has spent over R456-million on players in the last week as he looks to rival traditional Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek‚ which includes the signing for R140-million of Brazilian left-winger Keno from Palmeiras.

Ajax Cape Town restored to the PSL after judge rules in their favour

Ajax Cape Town have effectively been restored to 15th position in the Absa Premiership after their bid to set aside the ruling for arbiter Advocate ...
Sport
1 day ago

He has signed two more Brazilian wingers as well‚ and also a number of Egyptian internationals among 17 new arrivals at the club that threatens to turn them into a new power on the African continent.

Links’ agent‚ Paul Mitchell‚ says the players' exit from the team is almost certain‚ but adds that he will be sold rather than released on a free.

“The club have been very honest and up front with us‚” Mitchell says.

“They have signed a lot of new players‚ including a number in Gifts’ position‚ so they are happy for him to leave‚ despite how well he did for them last season.

Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Hosts Russia reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Sunday when they beat Spain 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Sport
2 days ago

“There are options in Egypt‚ including a big club over there‚ but there has also been a lot of interest from the PSL and one club in particular.

“The coach really likes him and that is obviously important.

"It is a really good club and a really good coach and I would certainly be happy for him to move there in terms of the development of his career.

Joachim Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite World Cup failure

Germany coach Joachim Loew will stay in his post despite his team's group stage elimination at the World Cup in Russia, the German Football ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“I cannot say for sure that he will be back in the PSL this season‚ but it looks very likely.”

The 19-year-old Links made his debut for Bafana in the recent Cosafa Cup in Polokwane‚ impressing in the wins over Namibia (4-1) and Botswana (3-0).

Links made his PSL debut in February 2017 for Stars against Baroka FC but had made just eight appearances in the South African league.

Most read

  1. Teenage Bafana winger Links set for return to PSL from Egyptian side Pyramids FC Soccer
  2. Jantjies and Mapoe’s future at the Lions may rest in Bok coach Erasmus' hands Rugby
  3. WORLD CUP DIARY: Belgium confident of quarterfinal win over Brazil  Soccer
  4. 'Every game is a must win for the Sharks‚' says Akker van der Merwe Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park

Related articles

  1. What’s involved in designing World Cup jerseys? Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Social media roasts Spain after World Cup exit Soccer
  3. WORLD CUP DIARY: The shocks keep on coming in Russia Soccer
  4. WORLD CUP DIARY: Belgium confident of quarterfinal win over Brazil  Soccer
  5. Brazil cruise past hard-working Mexico to reach World Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  6. Meet France's World Cup players with deep African roots Soccer
  7. Own goal? Japan coach say team hasn’t practised penalties Soccer
X