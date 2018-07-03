'We are continuing to prepare for the PSL this coming season‚' says Leopards boss Thidiela

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela says he has no comment to make on the issue currently in the courts between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Ajax Cape Town‚ but adds he is continuing to prepare for the new season as a top-flight club.

“I won’t comment on that‚ it is not an issue for my club‚” Thidiela told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning.

“It is a matter between the PSL and Ajax Cape Town and has nothing to do with Black Leopards.

“It is for the PSL to sort out the issue and bring it to a conclusion‚ but we are continuing to prepare for the Absa Premiership this coming season. That is all I will say on the matter.”

The ruling by Judge Denise Fisher on Monday that set aside the arbitration award by Advocate William Mokhari which sent Ajax to automatic relegation has placed Leopards’ top-flight future in doubt after they were promoted via the PSL’s Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs.