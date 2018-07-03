The final two matches in the World Cup Last 16 are played on Tuesday before we look forward to the quarterfinals starting on Friday.

We have news from Nigeria‚ Belgium‚ Germany‚ Denmark and an offer of some charity work by Diego Maradona.

CATCH AND RELEASE

Kidnappers have freed the father of Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi‚ who was snatched last week.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that Michael Obi had been released after his son paid a ransom of some R400‚000 for his release.