Soccer

Diego Maradona calls England win over Colombia a 'monumental robbery'

04 July 2018 - 15:45 By Reuters
Argentina's football legend Diego Maradona smokes a cigare as he attends the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018.
Argentina's football legend Diego Maradona smokes a cigare as he attends the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018.
Image: Juan Mabromata / AFP

Argentine great Diego Maradona said England perpetrated a "monumental robbery" in their World Cup victory over Colombia and accused referee Mark Geiger of not being up to such a game.

Maradona, notorious in England for his famous 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 tournament, said the American official should have penalised Harry Kane rather than give a penalty for a foul by Colombia's Carlos Sanchez during Tuesday's knockout match

"Today I saw a monumental robbery on the pitch... a fatal mistake for a whole country," he said of the incident that put England 1-0 ahead in the second half.

England beat Colombia on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals

England finally ended their penalties curse when they beat Colombia 4-3 in a shootout after drawing their World Cup last-16 clash 1-1 following extra ...
Sport
17 hours ago

"Here's a gentleman who decides, a referee who, if you Google him, shouldn't be given a match of this magnitude... Geiger, an American, what a coincidence," Maradona added on his nightly World Cup show for Venezuela-based Telesur broadcaster.

TV images showed Maradona wildly celebrating Colombia's late equaliser that took Tuesday's Round of 16 match to 1-1 and extra time. But he was despondent when England won a penalty shootout, taking them into a quarter-final against Sweden.

Joachim Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite World Cup failure

Germany coach Joachim Loew will stay in his post despite his team's group stage elimination at the World Cup in Russia, the German Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

The ever-controversial former World Cup winner also pointed the finger at Pierluigi Collina, head of FIFA's referee committee, for allowing Geiger's designation.

"I'm just sorry for the whole Colombian people," Maradona said. "I cheered Colombia's goal as if I had headed it myself." 

READ MORE:

WORLD CUP DIARY: Belgium confident of quarterfinal win over Brazil

The final two matches in the World Cup Last 16 are played on Tuesday before we look forward to the quarterfinals starting on Friday.
Sport
21 hours ago

Brazil cruise past hard-working Mexico to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Neymar and Firmino were on target as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in their World Cup last 16 clash on Monday to earn a quarter-final against either Belgium ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Diego Maradona calls England win over Colombia a 'monumental robbery' Soccer
  2. PSL to meet to find a solution to relegation/playoffs conundrum Soccer
  3. Moruti Mthalane vows to return home as world champion Sport
  4. Are Ronaldo and Messi really GOATS or have they been slaughtered? Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Lost and alone: KZN toddler survives two days on mountain

Related articles

  1. WORLD CUP DIARY: The shocks keep on coming in Russia Soccer
  2. Neymar unfazed by critics after sweet and sour display downs Mexico Soccer
  3. Are Ronaldo and Messi really GOATS or have they been slaughtered? Soccer
  4. Nigerian skipper John Mikel Obi's father freed from second kidnapping: police Africa
  5. 'That’s life' says Iniesta after Spain farewell ends in defeat Soccer
  6. Own goal? Japan coach say team hasn’t practised penalties Soccer
  7. Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals  Soccer
X