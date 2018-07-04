Diego Maradona calls England win over Colombia a 'monumental robbery'

Argentine great Diego Maradona said England perpetrated a "monumental robbery" in their World Cup victory over Colombia and accused referee Mark Geiger of not being up to such a game.

Maradona, notorious in England for his famous 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 tournament, said the American official should have penalised Harry Kane rather than give a penalty for a foul by Colombia's Carlos Sanchez during Tuesday's knockout match

"Today I saw a monumental robbery on the pitch... a fatal mistake for a whole country," he said of the incident that put England 1-0 ahead in the second half.