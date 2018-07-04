Kaizer Chiefs striker gets a chance to revive his career at Baroka FC

Kaizer Chiefs striker Emmanuel Letlotlo will get the chance to kick-start his career after signing on loan for Baroka FC in the coming campaign.

It comes as the Limpopo cub released Ivorian forward Armand Gnanduillet without the player kicking a ball for the team as he was deemed not what was needed by new coach Wedson Nyirenda.

The 22-year-old Letlotlo will be hoping to resurrect his fortunes after nearly a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury‚ stunting his progress after he had been touted as a future star having excelled in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge for Chiefs.

He top-scored in the MDC with nine goals in the 2015/16 season‚ and was then drafted into the AmaKhosi first team‚ making his debut against BidVest Wits in August 2016.

But persistent injury problems have meant he has had to keep on rebuilding his confidence and proving his fitness.

He has six appearances in all for Chiefs with no goals scored.