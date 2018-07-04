PSL to meet to find a solution to relegation/playoffs conundrum

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has called an urgent executive meeting on Thursday to find a solution to Monday's court decision that threw the start of the coming league season into serious doubt.

Judge Denise Fisher granted an order that effectively reinstated Ajax Cape Town into the PSL after the Urban Warriors were initially relegated a few weeks ago.

The executive committee comprises of PSL chairman Irvin Khoza‚ Kaizer Chiefs' chairman Kaizer Motaung‚ SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews‚ Black Leopards' chairman David Thidiela‚ PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala‚ Bloemfontein Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Khonco‚ Bidvest Wits chief executive Jose Ferreira and Rejoice Simelane.