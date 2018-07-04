Soccer

PSL to meet to find a solution to relegation/playoffs conundrum

04 July 2018 - 14:36 By Sazi Hadebe
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman and Orlando Pirates owner Irvin Khoza (L) chats to Kaizer Chiefs chairman (R) Kaizer Motaung during a press conference. The two influential leaders will be part of the urgently convened PSL executive committee meeting that is tasked with resolving the conundrum involving Ajax Cape Town.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has called an urgent executive meeting on Thursday to find a solution to Monday's court decision that threw the start of the coming league season into serious doubt.

Judge Denise Fisher granted an order that effectively reinstated Ajax Cape Town into the PSL after the Urban Warriors were initially relegated a few weeks ago.

The executive committee comprises of PSL chairman Irvin Khoza‚ Kaizer Chiefs' chairman Kaizer Motaung‚ SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews‚ Black Leopards' chairman David Thidiela‚ PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala‚ Bloemfontein Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Khonco‚ Bidvest Wits chief executive Jose Ferreira and Rejoice Simelane.

Also believed to have been invited to Thursday's meeting is Ajax boss Ari Efstathiou.

Insiders confirmed to TimesLIVE that the urgent meeting would be held on Thursday.

Attempts to get comment from PSL spokesman Lux September were unsuccessful as he's out of the country.

Ajax were effectively restored to 15th position in the Absa Premiership after their bid to have the ruling by arbiter Advocate William Mokhari set aside was successful at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

Judge Fisher ruled in favour of Ajax‚ saying only Fifa has the jurisdiction to rule on the matter involving the signing of former Urban Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro.

Ndoro played for three teams last season‚ including Ajax‚ which is against Fifa rules.

The Fifa rules state that a player may sign for three teams during a calendar season but can only play for two if those teams play in Leagues falling in a similar calendar.

Monday’s ruling meant that the points that were awarded to Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United and Polokwane City were returned to Ajax‚ which moves them from the bottom of the league‚ an automatic relegation spot‚ back to 15th position.

The ruling also meant that AmaZulu were returned to the top eight with SuperSport crashing out for the first time in their history.

It will be interesting to see how the PSL resolves this mess as the League is scheduled to start on August 3.

Some observers have suggested that the league should be expanded to 18 teams next season with four teams going down to the lower tier at the end the campaign.

Jomo Cosmos owner Jomo Sono will be keeping a close watch on Thursday's meeting‚ while Leopards‚ who won the play-offs that involved Cosmos and Stars‚ will be equally interested.

