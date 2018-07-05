Cape Town City sign Bafana Bafana teenage star Gift Links in 'club record fee'

Cape Town City have confirmed the capture of Bafana Bafana left-winger Gift Links in what the team describes as a “club record fee” for the 19-year-old.

TimesLIVE previously reported that Links was on his way out of Egyptian side Pyramids FC after that club underwent a major overhaul following its sale to Saudi Arabian billionaire Turki Al al-Sheikh.

"The attacking midfielder signed a five-year-deal‚ joining City for a club record fee from Egyptian Premier League outfit Pyramids FC‚" City confirmed on Thursday morning.