Juventus shares rise over Cristiano Ronaldo transfer reports

Shares in Juventus FC jumped almost 10 percent on Thursday on the back of reports that Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo might soon join the Italian club.

For a second day running, Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer team, declined to comment on the reports.

At 1230 GMT, Juventus shares were trading 9 percent higher at 0.81 euros.

Over the last three days, shares in the club have surged more than 20 percent in heavy trading volumes, as speculation over a Ronaldo transfer mounted.