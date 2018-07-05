For some nations who didn't qualify for the World Cup‚ like ours‚ life‚ like it has been for the past two World Cups‚ has had to go on as normal.

There's been legal squabbles‚ players who dream of being other players and the routine transfer dramas.

Here's five things the local game has been busying itself with while the world's eyes have been on the world's largest country.

1) Ajax Cape Town are back in the Premier Soccer League... for now

This is South Africa and with the courts seemingly creating a parallel state where decisions are being overturned faster than Neymar kissing the grass‚ there's wasn't much of a surprise when Ajax were granted a stay of execution.