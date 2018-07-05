What has SA football been up to while the World Cup chugs on in Russia?
For some nations who didn't qualify for the World Cup‚ like ours‚ life‚ like it has been for the past two World Cups‚ has had to go on as normal.
There's been legal squabbles‚ players who dream of being other players and the routine transfer dramas.
Here's five things the local game has been busying itself with while the world's eyes have been on the world's largest country.
1) Ajax Cape Town are back in the Premier Soccer League... for now
This is South Africa and with the courts seemingly creating a parallel state where decisions are being overturned faster than Neymar kissing the grass‚ there's wasn't much of a surprise when Ajax were granted a stay of execution.
South African football can't resolve internal matters‚ which partly explained why we had no business being in Russia.
In short‚ Advocate William Mokhari SC docked Ajax points for fielding an ineligible Tendai Ndoro.
Ajax were relegated and the meek Platinum Stars‚ who benefited from Ajax's lack of legal grey matter‚ couldn't make the most of their last chance saloon.
Ajax took the matter to the South Gauteng High Court and they won.
The ball is now is the PSL's court but one should remember‚ this is a League who's top scorers had 11 goals.
Finding the juristic net will be something else but the ramifications are immense with the 2018/19 season slated to start on August 3.
2) Who's coaching who and who's fooling who
Last time we checked‚ Brit Stuart Baxter was the national team coach but it's clear Kaizer Chiefs borrowed from Real Madrid's playbook with their coach hijacking stunt.
But South Africa is a land that doesn't quite subscribe to consequence management and Chiefs' two footed tackle on Bafana Bafana will go unnoticed.
There's an element of lawlessness when a club‚ regardless of its popularity‚ goes for a national team coach with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers less than three months away.
Then again‚ South African football operates on an axis unique to any other in this universe.
3) There's nothing wrong in dreaming
Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein is the butt of fan jokes and celebrated team mate Itumeleng Khune took it upon himself to cheer up his colleague when he tweeted that he's chilling with the guy who calls himself #KevindeBruyne.
That's all good and well but team spokesperson Vina Maphosa took it a notch further when he said he calls him Luca Modric.
That's as good a vote of confidence one can get but being called Modric and actually playing like him are two vastly different things.
However‚ there's nothing wrong in having lofty ambitions.
Don’t lie @IIKHUNE_32_16 how can I call myself “Kevin De Bruyne” when there are boys out there calling themselves “Pule Ekstein” is that possible?— Pule Ekstein (@PuleEkstein) July 4, 2018
4) Chippa today‚ Wits tomorrow for the Gift that keeps on giving
Gift Motupa signed for Chippa United then out of the blue‚ it is revealed that he's signed a four-year deal with Bidvest Wits.
What on earth was happening and how is a player who has supposedly signed for another club‚ is then snatched by another club before pre-season has even begun to take serious shape.
Judging from reports‚ the deal was mutual between the clubs but this was a wild-west move‚ not that South African football is a paragon of lawfulness.
5) Set Percy Free
It comes as no surprise that Mamelodi Sundowns have stalled like a diesel engine trapped in this week's brutal cold snap when it comes to releasing Percy Tau.
They need the nippy footballer more than Tau needs him.
Sundowns were already chequebook aggressors when they signed Andile Jali to join the assortment of stars.
The Chloorkop outfit could sign up the whole of South Africa if they wanted to but Tau‚ to quote a line from the epic drama The Shawshank Redemption‚ is a caged bird that needs to be freed as its feathers are too bright.