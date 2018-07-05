Soccer

What has SA football been up to while the World Cup chugs on in Russia?

05 July 2018 - 12:39 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Kaizer Chiefs' captain Itumeleng Khune and his teammate Pule Ekstein pose for a photograph at the club's training base in Naturena, south of Johannesburg on Tuesday July 3 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs' captain Itumeleng Khune and his teammate Pule Ekstein pose for a photograph at the club's training base in Naturena, south of Johannesburg on Tuesday July 3 2018.
Image: Itumeleng Khune via Twitter

For some nations who didn't qualify for the World Cup‚ like ours‚ life‚ like it has been for the past two World Cups‚ has had to go on as normal.

There's been legal squabbles‚ players who dream of being other players and the routine transfer dramas.

Here's five things the local game has been busying itself with while the world's eyes have been on the world's largest country.

1) Ajax Cape Town are back in the Premier Soccer League... for now

This is South Africa and with the courts seemingly creating a parallel state where decisions are being overturned faster than Neymar kissing the grass‚ there's wasn't much of a surprise when Ajax were granted a stay of execution.

Ajax Cape Town restored to the PSL after judge rules in their favour

Ajax Cape Town have effectively been restored to 15th position in the Absa Premiership after their bid to set aside the ruling for arbiter Advocate ...
Sport
3 days ago

South African football can't resolve internal matters‚ which partly explained why we had no business being in Russia.

In short‚ Advocate William Mokhari SC docked Ajax points for fielding an ineligible Tendai Ndoro.

Ajax were relegated and the meek Platinum Stars‚ who benefited from Ajax's lack of legal grey matter‚ couldn't make the most of their last chance saloon.

Ajax took the matter to the South Gauteng High Court and they won.

The ball is now is the PSL's court but one should remember‚ this is a League who's top scorers had 11 goals.

Joachim Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite World Cup failure

Germany coach Joachim Loew will stay in his post despite his team's group stage elimination at the World Cup in Russia, the German Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

Finding the juristic net will be something else but the ramifications are immense with the 2018/19 season slated to start on August 3.

2) Who's coaching who and who's fooling who

Last time we checked‚ Brit Stuart Baxter was the national team coach but it's clear Kaizer Chiefs borrowed from Real Madrid's playbook with their coach hijacking stunt.

But South Africa is a land that doesn't quite subscribe to consequence management and Chiefs' two footed tackle on Bafana Bafana will go unnoticed.

There's an element of lawlessness when a club‚ regardless of its popularity‚ goes for a national team coach with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers less than three months away.

Then again‚ South African football operates on an axis unique to any other in this universe.

Nigerian skipper John Mikel Obi's father freed from second kidnapping: police

The father of Nigerian World Cup skipper John Mikel Obi who was kidnapped last week has been freed, police said Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

3) There's nothing wrong in dreaming

Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein is the butt of fan jokes and celebrated team mate Itumeleng Khune took it upon himself to cheer up his colleague when he tweeted that he's chilling with the guy who calls himself #KevindeBruyne.

That's all good and well but team spokesperson Vina Maphosa took it a notch further when he said he calls him Luca Modric.

That's as good a vote of confidence one can get but being called Modric and actually playing like him are two vastly different things.

However‚ there's nothing wrong in having lofty ambitions.

4) Chippa today‚ Wits tomorrow for the Gift that keeps on giving

Gift Motupa signed for Chippa United then out of the blue‚ it is revealed that he's signed a four-year deal with Bidvest Wits.

What on earth was happening and how is a player who has supposedly signed for another club‚ is then snatched by another club before pre-season has even begun to take serious shape.

Judging from reports‚ the deal was mutual between the clubs but this was a wild-west move‚ not that South African football is a paragon of lawfulness.

World Cup big guns primed for quarterfinal battles

The World Cup hit the pause button on Wednesday as the eight remaining teams geared up for the quarterfinals after England became the final side to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

5) Set Percy Free

It comes as no surprise that Mamelodi Sundowns have stalled like a diesel engine trapped in this week's brutal cold snap when it comes to releasing Percy Tau.

They need the nippy footballer more than Tau needs him.

Sundowns were already chequebook aggressors when they signed Andile Jali to join the assortment of stars.

The Chloorkop outfit could sign up the whole of South Africa if they wanted to but Tau‚ to quote a line from the epic drama The Shawshank Redemption‚ is a caged bird that needs to be freed as its feathers are too bright.

Most read

  1. Toriq Losper latest player to leave Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  2. Why predicting Super Rugby’s quarterfinal line-ups requires a generous leap ... Rugby
  3. World Cup big guns primed for quarterfinal battles Soccer
  4. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes bidding to bounce back at Silverstone Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?

Related articles

  1. England beat Colombia on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  2. Emil Forsberg comes to the fore to lead Sweden into World Cup quarters Soccer
  3. World Cup big guns primed for quarterfinal battles Soccer
  4. Neymar unfazed by critics after sweet and sour display downs Mexico Soccer
  5. Are Ronaldo and Messi really GOATS or have they been slaughtered? Soccer
  6. WATCH | Social media roasts Spain after World Cup exit Soccer
  7. Diego Maradona calls England win over Colombia a 'monumental robbery' Soccer
  8. Diego Maradona offers to coach Argentina for free Soccer
X