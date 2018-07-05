World Cup big guns primed for quarterfinal battles

The World Cup hit the pause button on Wednesday as the eight remaining teams geared up for the quarterfinals after England became the final side to qualify following a penalty shootout win against Colombia.

Neymar's Brazil are the favourites to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15 but France, Belgium and Uruguay are all in their side of the draw.

Gareth Southgate's England are the only former winners in the bottom half of the draw, along with host nation Russia, Croatia and Sweden.

England's victory against Colombia on Tuesday takes Southgate's team into what looks like a winnable match against the Swedes, who edged out Switzerland 1-0 in the last 16.