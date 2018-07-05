Soccer

World Cup big guns primed for quarterfinal battles

05 July 2018 - 11:09 By AFP
This combination of photos created on July 4, 2018 shows French forward Kylian Mbappe in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 28, 2018 (L) and Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018. France will play Uruguay in their the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.
This combination of photos created on July 4, 2018 shows French forward Kylian Mbappe in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 28, 2018 (L) and Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018. France will play Uruguay in their the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.
Image: Pascal GUYOT, Franck FIFE / AFP

The World Cup hit the pause button on Wednesday as the eight remaining teams geared up for the quarterfinals after England became the final side to qualify following a penalty shootout win against Colombia.

Neymar's Brazil are the favourites to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15 but France, Belgium and Uruguay are all in their side of the draw.

Gareth Southgate's England are the only former winners in the bottom half of the draw, along with host nation Russia, Croatia and Sweden.

England's victory against Colombia on Tuesday takes Southgate's team into what looks like a winnable match against the Swedes, who edged out Switzerland 1-0 in the last 16.

Joachim Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite World Cup failure

Germany coach Joachim Loew will stay in his post despite his team's group stage elimination at the World Cup in Russia, the German Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

On a dramatic night in Moscow's Spartak Stadium, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a key save from Carlos Bacca before Eric Dier's spot-kick gave England their first-ever win on penalties at a World Cup at the fourth attempt -- ending a jinx that has dogged them for so long.

The Sun tabloid coined his save the "Hand of Jord", harking back to Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" incident in 1986, when the Argentine used his hand to put the ball into the net against England.

"It's the headline we have waited a lifetime to write... England win on penalties (Yes really!)," the paper said.

The largest British audience for a live sporting event since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics watched the shootout -- 23.6 million viewers tuned in.

England beat Colombia on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals

England finally ended their penalties curse when they beat Colombia 4-3 in a shootout after drawing their World Cup last-16 clash 1-1 following extra ...
Sport
1 day ago

Southgate said he was already looking forward to Saturday's quarterfinal against Sweden in Samara, with a last-four clash against either Croatia or Russia up for grabs.

"This was special but I want us to go on," said Southgate, whose own penalty miss saw England lose to Germany in the semifinals of Euro 96 at Wembley.

"Sweden is another team we have a poor record against. We have underestimated them for years. They have created their own story and made history. I don't want to go home yet."

England captain Harry Kane leads the goalscoring charts in Russia with six strikes, two clear of Belgium's Romelu Lukaku.

Janne Andersson's Sweden have recovered well from a heartbreaking group-stage defeat by Germany, edging out Switzerland 1-0 in the last 16 thanks to a goal from RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg.

In the other match in England's half of the draw, host nation Russia -- riding a wave of euphoria after their shock win against 2010 winners Spain -- face a Croatia side inspired by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric in Sochi on Saturday.

Emil Forsberg comes to the fore to lead Sweden into World Cup quarters

Sweden's Emil Forsberg provided a rare moment of poise from a game badly in need of some inspiration to fire the Scandinavians into a first World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

- Neymar scrutiny -

For all the drama around England, the winner of the tournament is more likely to come from the top half of the draw, where the teams can boast a combined eight tournament wins.

Favourites Brazil will come up against Belgium's 'golden generation' in Kazan on Friday while an exciting young France side spearheaded by the lightning-quick Kylian Mbappe take on a shrewd Uruguay outfit in Nizhny Novgorod.

Much of the focus surrounding Brazil's challenge has inevitably been on Neymar.

But the world's most expensive player has hit the headlines as much for his perceived play-acting as for the on-pitch performances that have helped his side ease into the last eight without ever being seriously troubled.

Nigerian skipper John Mikel Obi's father freed from second kidnapping: police

The father of Nigerian World Cup skipper John Mikel Obi who was kidnapped last week has been freed, police said Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said the stoppages caused by Neymar's antics stalled his team during their 2-0 last-16 loss to Brazil, claiming the Paris Saint-Germain forward's reaction to Miguel Layun stepping on his leg was a "shame for football".

Belgium's Eden Hazard, Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne are likely to give Brazil's defence the biggest test of their campaign so far, although the South Americans have only conceded once in four matches.

"This is the sort of game you dream about as a little boy and we can enjoy it from the first second," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

Diego Maradona offers to coach Argentina for free

Former Argentine great Diego Maradona has offered to coach his country for free, eight years after his last attempt ended in World Cup failure.
Sport
1 day ago

France never got out of first gear in easing through the group stage, but turned on the style as Mbappe dazzled in a classic 4-3 victory over Argentina to set up the clash with Uruguay.

Uruguay's success has been built on a solid defence led by Atletico Madrid pair Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin, with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani doing the damage at the other end with five goals between them.

Most read

  1. World Cup big guns primed for quarterfinal battles Soccer
  2. Caster Semenya goes into battle in Switzerland Sport
  3. Ashwin Willemse earns a Masters degree at Wits Rugby
  4. Cape Town City sign Bafana Bafana teenage star Gift Links in 'club record fee' Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?

Related articles

  1. What’s involved in designing World Cup jerseys? Lifestyle
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Belgium confident of quarterfinal win over Brazil  Soccer
  3. WORLD CUP DIARY: 'Uruguay without Edinson Cavani is not the same thing' Soccer
  4. Are Ronaldo and Messi really GOATS or have they been slaughtered? Soccer
  5. Neymar unfazed by critics after sweet and sour display downs Mexico Soccer
  6. WATCH | Social media roasts Spain after World Cup exit Soccer
  7. Diego Maradona calls England win over Colombia a 'monumental robbery' Soccer
  8. Brazil cruise past hard-working Mexico to reach World Cup quarterfinals Soccer
X