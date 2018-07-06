One appears addicted to fame‚ the other shuns the limelight‚ but the chalk-and-cheese midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante is clicking for France at the World Cup.

The Premier League stars are the engine room of a vibrant‚ young French team and despite contrasting personalities off the field‚ they are showing they understand each other well on the pitch.

Pogba‚ the Manchester United extrovert‚ and Kante‚ the Chelsea introvert‚ will provide the bedrock for Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe to maraud forward against Uruguay in their quarter-final in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday.

It is Pogba who attracts the headlines -- and not always good ones -- after a difficult season under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford‚ during which he found himself benched a number of times.

He came in for some stinging criticism from Manchester United great Paul Scholes and critics have pointed to his ever-changing hairstyles and his Canal Plus TV "Pog Series" as examples of his self-obsession.

But in Russia‚ the 25-year-old has attracted headlines for the right reasons‚ excelling in the 4-3 win against Argentina in the last 16.

"Paul does not play lucky‚ he plays simple‚ he is good‚ calm‚" said Sambou Tati who helped coach Pogba as a youngster at the Roissy-en-Brie youth team in the Parisian suburbs.

Tati said his role in the French team is different from that in club football.