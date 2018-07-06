Uruguay's Cavani out of France World Cup quarter-final

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has been ruled out of the World Cup quarter-final tie against France in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, after losing his battle to recover from injury.

Cavani, who has been replaced by Christian Stuani, was listed as “injured” on the official FIFA team sheets after picking a calf muscle strain in the 2-1 win over Portugal in the last 16.

The South Americans have been sweating this week on the fitness of star attacker Cavani‚ who scored both goals in the last-16 win over Portugal but suffered a calf injury later on in the match.

Doctors ruled out a muscle tear after a scan but said Cavani's right calf was bruised and sore.