Soccer

'Scapegoat' Mesut Ozil should quit German team: father

08 July 2018 - 11:53 By AFP
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts after South Korea's forward Son Heung-min (unseen) scored the second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018.
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts after South Korea's forward Son Heung-min (unseen) scored the second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018.
Image: Jewel SAMAD / AFP

The father of Mesut Ozil said Sunday his son should quit Germany's national squad after he was "made the scapegoat" for Die Mannschaft's shock first-round defeat at the World Cup.

Ozil, 29, has come in for hefty criticism in Germany after the World Champions crashed out in Russia, finishing bottom of their group.

Pressure had already been mounting on the Arsenal midfielder in the World Cup run-up over a controversial photograph with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was seized on to question his loyalty to Germany.

Russia salutes 'heroes' after Croatia ends World Cup dream

The Kremlin dubbed the Russian national team heroes and proud soccer fans saluted their underdog host team after the side lost on penalties to ...
Sport
2 hours ago

On Thursday, Germany's team boss Oliver Bierhoff sparked a new round of outcry over a statement suggesting Ozil, who has Turkish roots, should have been dropped after his failure to publicly clear up the Erdogan meeting.

"This statement is insolent. In my opinion, it is aimed at saving one's own skin," said the midfielder's father Mustafa Ozil in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

Bierhoff later backtracked, apologising that he "was wrong".

Ozil senior said he believed his son had agreed to have a photograph taken with Erdogan only out of "politeness" and that it was never meant to be a political statement.

England captain Kane insists lifting the World Cup‚ rather than individual honours matters to him

Harry Kane is leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot as he bids to become the first England player to win the prize since Gary Lineker 32 ...
Sport
21 hours ago

He also defended Ozil for not having spoken out to clarify his position.

"He no longer wants to explain himself, he no longer wants to have to defend himself all the time.

"He has been playing for nine years in the German team... including becoming world champions with the A-team.

"He has contributed a lot for this country. It has always been: if we win, we win together.

"But when we lose, we lose because of Ozil? He is now getting whistled at and made a scapegoat. I can understand if he feels insulted," said the midfielder's father.

Belgium dump Brazil out of World Cup

Belgium ended Brazil’s dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling end-to-end quarter-final on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Calling the treatment accorded to his son "so unfair", Ozil senior said "he needs to decide for himself. But if I were in his place, I'd say - thanks a lot but that's it!"

"The hurt has grown too strong. And who knows what'll happen at the next match.

"In Mesut's place, I would step down. But that's just my very personal opinion," he said.

Most read

  1. 'Scapegoat' Mesut Ozil should quit German team: father Soccer
  2. Russia salutes 'heroes' after Croatia ends World Cup dream Soccer
  3. England bask in World Cup glow as Russia suffer agonising exit Soccer
  4. Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane

Related articles

  1. England beat Sweden to reach World Cup semis Soccer
  2. Uruguay's Cavani out of France World Cup quarter-final Soccer
  3. France's World Cup odd couple: Pogba and Kante Soccer
  4. Tactical masterstroke by coach Roberto Martinez keeps Belgian World Cup dream ... Soccer
  5. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino invites Thai cave boys to World Cup final Soccer
  6. Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England Soccer
  7. Russia salutes 'heroes' after Croatia ends World Cup dream Soccer
X