Danny Jordaan on the verge of following in Franz Beckenbauer and Michel Platini’s footsteps

Danny Jordaan has been asked to avail himself for a top position in Fifa that could see the South African Football Association (Safa) president follow in German legend Franz Beckenbauer and French counterpart Michel Platini’s footsteps.

Officials within Fifa‚ the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) recently approached Jordaan and asked him to avail himself for the vacant position on the world football governing body’s all-powerful council.

The elections will be held in Cairo on September 30 and Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi said Jordaan was ready to serve wherever football takes him.