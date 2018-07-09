Soccer

Eden Hazard's Belgium block France path as neighbours clash in World Cup semi

09 July 2018 - 15:41 By AFP
Belgium's assistant coach Thierry Henry (L) jokes with Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R), as Belgium's forward Eden Hazard walks past during a training session at the Guchkovo Stadium in Dedovsk, outside Moscow, on July 9, 2018, on the eve of their Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match against France.
Belgium's assistant coach Thierry Henry (L) jokes with Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R), as Belgium's forward Eden Hazard walks past during a training session at the Guchkovo Stadium in Dedovsk, outside Moscow, on July 9, 2018, on the eve of their Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match against France.
Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Eden Hazard and a brilliant Belgian generation stand between France and a place in the World Cup final as the countries bring their historic rivalry to Tuesday's first semi-final in Saint Petersburg.

Not since 1986 have Belgium made it this far at the World Cup, losing to a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina in Mexico and then going down 4-2 to France in the third-place play-off, the last competitive meeting of the nations.

In the years since, France have won one World Cup and one European Championship, and lost the 2006 World Cup final.

Now, with Kylian Mbappe their new standard-bearer, they are dreaming of getting there again.

England beat Sweden to reach World Cup semis

An impressive England advanced to their first World Cup semi-final for 28 years on Saturday after headers by Harry Maguire and Dele Alli gave them a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Belgium disappeared from the forefront of the international scene for years before emerging once more with their current gifted crop.

With Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, they lost in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals and at the same stage at Euro 2016, but under Roberto Martinez in Russia they have already taken an extra step after stunning Brazil in the last eight in Kazan.

"They are a great team with a very good generation of players who have been playing together for several years," admitted France striker Olivier Giroud, who plays with Hazard and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea.

"We don't want to have them taking the mickey out of us. There is a big rivalry between France and Belgium, it's like a derby match."

Beyond the geographical and linguistic ties, many of these players also know each other intimately from the Premier League.

England captain Kane insists lifting the World Cup‚ rather than individual honours matters to him

Harry Kane is leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot as he bids to become the first England player to win the prize since Gary Lineker 32 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Paul Pogba and Lukaku were already close friends before becoming colleagues at Manchester United. But Hazard sums up better than anyone the close links between the nations.

Born in the French-speaking part of Belgium, he came through as a player across the border at Lille, and was the outstanding player in the team that won the French league and cup double in 2011 before eventually moving on to Chelsea.

Now he is the talisman in a Belgium team who have won all five games in Russia so far and are undefeated in 24 matches, although as a boy he idolised Zinedine Zidane.

The French will remember well what happened when the teams last met, with Belgium tearing them apart in a 4-3 friendly win in Paris in June 2015.

Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England

 Ivan Rakitic scored the winning penalty as Croatia beat Russia 4-3 in a shoot-out after a dramatic 2-2 draw on Saturday to end the World Cup hopes ...
Sport
1 day ago

- Henry plots France downfall -

And the presence of French World Cup winner Thierry Henry on the Belgian coaching staff as one of Martinez's assistants adds extra spice to the occasion.

"Of course I would prefer it if he were with us and he were giving me his advice, but we mustn't be jealous," said Giroud.

Henry's old international colleague Didier Deschamps has not won over everybody in his time as France coach, as he continues to favour a cautious approach despite being able to call on some of the finest attacking talents in world football.

Mbappe, still just 19, has already moved clubs for $212 million and the Paris Saint-Germain forward announced himself on the World Cup stage with his brilliant performance in France's 4-3 win over Argentina in the last 16.

France's World Cup odd couple: Pogba and Kante

One appears addicted to fame‚ the other shuns the limelight‚ but the chalk-and-cheese midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante is clicking ...
Sport
3 days ago

Deschamps' side were less thrilling, but equally efficient, as they saw off Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

They will need to be at their very best defensively against the Belgians, and look to Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to get the better of the opposition defence.

"To do what (Mbappe) is doing at his age, I have never seen that, apart from Messi," said Belgium's Nacer Chadli, scorer of their winning goal against Japan in the last 16.

"We came through the Japan game, then we broke down a barrier by beating Brazil. When you beat Brazil you don't fear anyone."

Chadli could play as a right wing-back for Belgium in the absence of the suspended Thomas Meunier, with Thomas Vermaelen possibly starting. France welcome back midfielder Blaise Matuidi after suspension.

Most read

  1. WORLD CUP DIARY: It's anybody’s guess who will triumph in the semis Soccer
  2. Sharks not daunted by possible Crusaders play-off clash Rugby
  3. Ex-Bafana star named and shamed by Sars South Africa
  4. Wimbledon won't budge on World Cup final clash Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

First boys are rescued from Thai cave
“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema

Related articles

  1. WORLD CUP DIARY: Southgate knows England have a chance to spring a surprise Soccer
  2. Danny Jordaan on the verge of following in Franz Beckenbauer and Michel ... Soccer
  3. Veteran Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon joins Paris Saint-Germain Soccer
  4. WORLD CUP DIARY: Two days without football has been torture for many around the ... Soccer
  5. Spanish media says 'ciao' to Ronaldo amid persistent Juventus reports Soccer
  6. Ashwin Willemse earns a Masters degree at Wits Rugby
X