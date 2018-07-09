Eden Hazard's Belgium block France path as neighbours clash in World Cup semi

Eden Hazard and a brilliant Belgian generation stand between France and a place in the World Cup final as the countries bring their historic rivalry to Tuesday's first semi-final in Saint Petersburg.

Not since 1986 have Belgium made it this far at the World Cup, losing to a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina in Mexico and then going down 4-2 to France in the third-place play-off, the last competitive meeting of the nations.

In the years since, France have won one World Cup and one European Championship, and lost the 2006 World Cup final.

Now, with Kylian Mbappe their new standard-bearer, they are dreaming of getting there again.