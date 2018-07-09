Luis Enrique to be named Spain coach

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is to be named as the new Spain coach, according to widespread reports in the Spanish media on Monday.

Leading newspaper Marca said on their front cover the 48-year-old has been chosen by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales as the successor to Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked the day before the World Cup.

The story was echoed by radio station Onda Cero and the website of daily AS.