Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has instructed the team’s management to finalise a deal to take Percy Tau to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion‚ the Tshwane side confirmed on Monday.

It comes after Tau and his agent‚ Mmatsatsi Sefalafala‚ apologised to Motsepe for leaking information about the deal to the media‚ and after the Bafana Bafana forward went AWOL from pre-season training.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is pleased to announce that the President of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Dr. Patrice Motsepe ‚gave instructions to the Management to finalize the deal with Brighton & Hove Albion FC (Brighton) after Percy Tau and his agent came to see him and apologised for disclosing confidential information to the media and for Percy Tau not reporting for training‚” a statement from the club read.