The status quo remains in the potential transfer of Percy Tau to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion‚ but the deal is not yet dead.

Brighton gave Sundowns an ultimatum last week to agree to a transfer or they would move on to other targets.

But the clubs are still talking‚ TimesLIVE can reveal‚ though as yet there has been nothing further to report in terms of a deal being reached.

Tau is desperate to win his dream move to the Premier League‚ but Sundowns are holding out for what they see as a fair price.