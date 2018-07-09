WORLD CUP DIARY: It's anybody’s guess who will triumph in the semis

The semifinals of the World Cup are upon us and it is anybody’s guess who will triumph from here on in.

France look the most likely‚ but they have had mixed success in semifinals and are up against a “together” Belgian unit.

Or England might use their set-piece prowess to down Croatia in their semifinal on Wednesday.

DEAD-BALL SPECIALISTS

This has been a World Cup for the dead-ball specialists‚ with more goals scored from set-pieces than ever before at a tournament during the group stages in Russia.