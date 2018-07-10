Soccer

Baroka FC sign Ubuntu Cape Town striker Ranga Chivaviro

10 July 2018 - 11:58 By Nick Said
Ranga Chivaviro of Ubuntu Cape Town FC, pictured here during the National First Division match against Witbank Spurs at Athlone Stadium on January 07, 2018 in Cape Town, has signed for Absa Premiership side Baroka FC.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Absa Premiership side Baroka FC have signed Ubuntu Cape Town striker Ranga Chivaviro‚ adding yet another forward to their squad for the new season.

The transfer was confirmed by the National First Division club on Tuesday and comes after the 25-year-old netted 13 goals in all competitions last season‚ despite missing the final two months of the season with an ankle sprain.

“I’m really excited for Ranga’s move‚” said Ubuntu Cape Town coach Casey Prince.

“Ranga was a big part of our success last year and we’re thankful for his efforts.

“Ranga was interested in improving and growing his game so that he could go to the next level. I personally enjoyed spending time with Ranga off the field.

"He’s a man of character‚ faith‚ and integrity which will make him a valuable member of the team at Baroka.”

Baroka also announced the signings of forwards Emmanuel Letlotlo‚ on loan from Kaizer Chiefs‚ and David Zulu last week as they continue a complete overhaul of their squad under new coach Wedson Nyirenda.

Chivaviro’s signing brings to 12 the number of new players confirmed at the club in this transfer window‚ with Zimbabwe goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze‚ Namibia international left-back Ananias Gebhardt‚ who was previously with Jomo Cosmos‚ Burundian attacking midfielder Hussein Shabani from Rayon Sports and Botswana playmaker Orebotse Mongae from Miscellaneous FC also signing.

Other local players arriving are Tshidiso Patjie and Bheki Maliba (both Mbombela United)‚ Thabo Moseki (University of Pretoria)‚ Bonginkosi Makume and Siseko Manana (both free agents).

