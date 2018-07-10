Absa Premiership side Baroka FC have signed Ubuntu Cape Town striker Ranga Chivaviro‚ adding yet another forward to their squad for the new season.

The transfer was confirmed by the National First Division club on Tuesday and comes after the 25-year-old netted 13 goals in all competitions last season‚ despite missing the final two months of the season with an ankle sprain.

“I’m really excited for Ranga’s move‚” said Ubuntu Cape Town coach Casey Prince.

“Ranga was a big part of our success last year and we’re thankful for his efforts.