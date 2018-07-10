Daine Klate to join home town team Chippa United?

Chippa United appear set to announce Daine Klate as one of their new signings on Wednesday.

Klate’s contract at Bidvest Wits was not renewed last month.

The 33-year-old is believed to be back in his home town Port Elizabeth‚ where he has apparently been weighing up playing on for Chippa or hanging up his boots.

Chippa are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday.