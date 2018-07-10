Soccer

Daine Klate to join home town team Chippa United?

10 July 2018 - 17:30 By Marc Strydom
Former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits player Daine Klate is on the verge of being unveiled as a Chippa United during a press conference scheduled for Wednesday July 11 2018 in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Chippa United appear set to announce Daine Klate as one of their new signings on Wednesday.

Klate’s contract at Bidvest Wits was not renewed last month.

The 33-year-old is believed to be back in his home town Port Elizabeth‚ where he has apparently been weighing up playing on for Chippa or hanging up his boots.

Chippa are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

Though it is not confirmed‚ answers to questions asked by TimesLIVE of various sources close to United indicated that the Chilli Boys might announce Klate‚ the Premier Soccer League’s most decorated player‚ as a signing at the briefing.

One source close to the club did not want to speak because‚ “Chippa have a press conference tomorrow”‚ they said.

Klate did not answer his cellphone despite repeated attempts to call him on Tuesday.

Chippa’s marketing officer‚ Mkhonto Majodina‚ was reached for comment but said he was in a meeting and asked to be called back. Later he did not answer.

Klate won the league with Wits – the club’s first-ever championship – in 2016-17.

Last season he looked a tiring player‚ and was nowhere near the force he has been in his career for clubs including SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates on the Clever Boys’ left wing.

