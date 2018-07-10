Former Ajax Cape Town defender Roscoe Pietersen is training with Highlands Park as he seeks to win a contract with the newly-promoted Absa Premiership side.

Pietersen‚ who has also played for SuperSport United and AmaZulu in the South African top-flight‚ is working under the eye of coach Owen da Gama.

His departure from Ajax was confirmed on Monday as he ended a two-year stay in the Mother City despite being a regular fixture in the first team for much of his time at the club.

The versatile 29-year-old‚ who can play in midfield or defence‚ made 20 appearances for Ajax last season‚ his last in the 2-1 final day defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.