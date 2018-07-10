'I don't want to get anyone in trouble' says Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung

The chance of Stuart Baxter returning to Kaizer Chiefs appears to be diminishing with each passing day with his contract as Bafana Bafana coach proving to be a huge stumbling block.

Asked if Chiefs had spoken to Baxter‚ or tried to lure him back to Naturena‚ Amakhosi's football manager Bobby Motaung was evasive and would not issue a complete denial.

TimesLIVE has been informed that the Baxter option was on the cards but given that the Bafana coach's contract with the SA Football Association (Safa) runs until 2022‚ negotiating a way past this obstacle came with considerable complications.

Motaung’s response to that was: “I don’t know anything. I can’t respond to sources and rumours.”