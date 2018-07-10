'I still have few years left in me‚' says forgotten former Bafana captain Khumalo

Former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo says he is looking forward to a fresh challenge after leaving BidVest Wits.

The 31-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back feels he should be in the prime of his career as he assesses his options ahead of the 2018/19 campaign as a free agent.

“I am still hungry and desperate to achieve things‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“I still think I have a good few years left in me.

"In fact‚ at my age these should be the best years for a centre-back.