Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic has attracted attention for his Twitter posts that apparently cut out the media middle man and head straight for the source‚ seeming to campaign for the Amakhosi job.

Some coaches in the past have been known for leaking stories to the press associating themselves as targets for jobs at South Africa’s big three clubs – Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns – to increase speculation and have their names linked to posts.

Kavazovic seems to have been far more direct in his approach.