Serbian punts himself as the next Kaizer Chiefs coach

10 July 2018 - 16:46 By Marc Strydom
Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic has ambitions of coaching South African giants Kaizer Chiefs if his Twitter posts are any indication.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic has attracted attention for his Twitter posts that apparently cut out the media middle man and head straight for the source‚ seeming to campaign for the Amakhosi job.

Some coaches in the past have been known for leaking stories to the press associating themselves as targets for jobs at South Africa’s big three clubs – Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns – to increase speculation and have their names linked to posts.

Kavazovic seems to have been far more direct in his approach.

Tweets by the Serbian coach who has guided Botswana’s Township Rollers to the Caf Champions League group stages have not just thanked Chiefs supporters for their interest in him joining the Soweto giants‚ but even tagged Amakhosi too.

One‚ on June 17‚ read:

This has prompted reaction from observers who felt the coach was being quite brazen in his attempts to use social media platforms to link his name to Chiefs:

Chiefs have been searching for a new coach to replace Steve Komphela‚ who left the club in April as he approached the end of a third season without a trophy.

