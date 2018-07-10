Ajax Cape Town are believed to be in talks with Bloemfontein Celtic in a bid to convince the Free State club's owner Max Tshabalala to agree to a deal that would see the two sides swap their Absa Premiership statuses.

Ajax‚ who are threatening to interdict the start of the coming Premier Soccer League (PSL) season‚ are working on this move as their safety net in case they lose their bid to remain in the League next season in the aftermath of the long-running Tendai Ndoro eligibility saga.

Judge Denise Fisher gave Ajax a lifeline last week by directing the matter to Fifa as the only body that can rule on Ndoro’s matter‚ but the PSL indicated later that they intend to appeal the decision.