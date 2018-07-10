Wayne Rooney lauds 'fantastic' England World Cup: 'We believe'

England and Manchester United top career goalscorer Wayne Rooney praised his homeland's "fantastic" World Cup effort on Monday, cheering the buzz and belief their semi-final run in Russia has inspired.

Rooney appeared at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new $200 million home stadium of DC United, where the 32-year-old striker makes his Major League Soccer debut Saturday against Vancouver.

"They are doing fantastic. Hopefully we can get the win," Rooney said. "It's great. You see the atmosphere back home. There are billions watching it. Hopefully we can get through and go on to the final."